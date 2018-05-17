Fibria (FBR) Given News Impact Rating of 0.14

News articles about Fibria (NYSE:FBR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fibria earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.4103143191094 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Fibria alerts:

FBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fibria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fibria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS raised shares of Fibria from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of Fibria opened at $19.08 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of -0.10. Fibria has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Fibria (NYSE:FBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Fibria had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Fibria will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Fibria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About Fibria

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.