Fever-Tree’s (FEVR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Fever-Tree (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FEVR. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Fever-Tree from GBX 2,850 ($38.66) to GBX 3,350 ($45.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fever-Tree to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($31.88) to GBX 3,300 ($44.76) in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($42.05) price target on shares of Fever-Tree in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on Fever-Tree in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.69) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fever-Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,863.33 ($38.84).

Fever-Tree opened at GBX 2,824 ($38.31) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Fever-Tree has a one year low of GBX 1,353.93 ($18.37) and a one year high of GBX 2,926 ($39.69).

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,682 ($36.38) per share, for a total transaction of £134,100 ($181,904.50). Also, insider Andrew Branchflower sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,596 ($35.21), for a total value of £698,453.80 ($947,441.40).

About Fever-Tree

Fevertree Drinks plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, naturally light tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, naturally light ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, bitter lemon, lemonade, Sicilian lemonade, spring soda water, and premium cola.

