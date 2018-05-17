Feedback (FDBK) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Feedback (LON:FDBK) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.31 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Approximately 2,525,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDBK shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Feedback in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Feedback in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

In other Feedback news, insider Simon Sturge purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($27,129.68).

About Feedback

Feedback Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electronic, electrical, and computer based equipment for industry and commerce, and leisure industry. It offers access control equipment and software that enables central monitoring of fully integrated access, fire, and security systems in larger organizations; supplies time and attendance terminals together with software for use with this hardware; and is involved in developing bespoke data-based electronic hardware products.

