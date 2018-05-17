FedEx (FDX) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,687,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $920,226,000 after buying an additional 1,185,447 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,395,924 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $597,879,000 after purchasing an additional 126,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,392,806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $595,716,000 after purchasing an additional 73,830 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,234,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $536,510,000 after purchasing an additional 206,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $356,298,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $31,742,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,864,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,154,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.60.

Shares of FedEx opened at $247.12 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. FedEx has a 1 year low of $246.94 and a 1 year high of $248.54. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

