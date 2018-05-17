Federal Realty Investment Trust Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRT. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust opened at $114.09 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $3,532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after buying an additional 37,924 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

