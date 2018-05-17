Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (AGM) Holdings Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Agricultural Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage opened at $91.02 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.18. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $89.93 and a twelve month high of $91.64.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

