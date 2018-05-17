Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (AGM) Director Mitchell A. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mitchell A. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 16th, Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $224,300.00.

AGM stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,172. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $89.93 and a 12-month high of $91.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 147,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 79,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 51,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

AGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Agricultural Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

