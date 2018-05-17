FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,000 Kemper Co. (KMPR)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,223.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. William Blair upgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $74.75 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $697.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.15 million. research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

