FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $371,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 451,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after buying an additional 73,487 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.57 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $49.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

