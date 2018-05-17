FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $348,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (FNDF)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

