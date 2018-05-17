FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (FFG)

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

FBL Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. FBL Financial Group has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FBL Financial Group to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

FBL Financial Group traded up $1.35, reaching $79.05, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 9,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,183. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. sell-side analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

FBL Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

