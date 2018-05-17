FB Financial (FBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FBK. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

NYSE FBK traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. 64,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,384. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.61%. research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 132.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 77.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

