Fayerweather Charles Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Fayerweather Charles trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 5.1% of Fayerweather Charles’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson opened at $125.35 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $125.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.