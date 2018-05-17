Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Stock Price

Media headlines about Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Beazer Homes USA earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.7846963968408 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.55. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.15 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised Beazer Homes USA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.25 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.