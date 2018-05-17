Farmland Partners (FPI) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

FPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

NYSE:FPI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.92. 2,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,049. The stock has a market cap of $257.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.09. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 2.68%. research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,585.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $129,615. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Farmland Partners by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 149,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 39,566 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Farmland Partners by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 43,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns or has under contract over 166,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

