Fang (SFUN) Shares Gap Down to $5.43

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.43. Fang shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 74143 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 277.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Fang had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Fang Holdings Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fang by 2,357.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 561,734 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fang during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fang by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 635,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,075 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fang by 1,032.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 338,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Fang during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

