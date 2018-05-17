F5 Networks (FFIV) Holdings Trimmed by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2,180.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $218,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $245,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $1,372,097.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.47, for a total value of $293,137.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,395.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,092,035. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. DA Davidson set a $155.00 target price on F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

Shares of F5 Networks opened at $171.04 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $169.69 and a fifty-two week high of $171.74.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The network technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.95 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

