Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) rose 5.4% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 3,358,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,457,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Specifically, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $431,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $767,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.85 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $942.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 43.61%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

