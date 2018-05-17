Express (EXPR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Express (NYSE:EXPR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Express earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.9560689730007 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Express alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Express in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.77.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,183. The company has a market cap of $655.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Express has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $9.08.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.82 million. Express had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Express will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.