Experian PLC (EXPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Experian PLC (LON:EXPN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,710 ($23.20).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,785 ($24.21) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank raised Experian to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,380 ($18.72) to GBX 1,750 ($23.74) in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Experian to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.70) to GBX 1,800 ($24.42) in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Experian traded up GBX 171.50 ($2.33), reaching GBX 1,801.50 ($24.44), during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 2,762,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 1,428 ($19.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,708 ($23.17).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Experian

Experian plc, an information services company, provides data, analytics, and software solutions to businesses and organizations. The company operates through four segments: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services segment holds, protects, and manages data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent fraud.

