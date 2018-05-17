Experian PLC (EXPN) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Experian PLC (LON:EXPN) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share on Friday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Experian opened at GBX 1,789.50 ($24.27) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 1,428 ($19.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,708 ($23.17).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.70) to GBX 1,800 ($24.42) in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Experian to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,380 ($18.72) to GBX 1,750 ($23.74) in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 1,785 ($24.21) to GBX 1,900 ($25.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,729 ($23.45).

Experian plc, an information services company, provides data, analytics, and software solutions to businesses and organizations. The company operates through four segments: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services segment holds, protects, and manages data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent fraud.

