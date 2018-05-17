Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security makes up about 1.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,266,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,128,000 after acquiring an additional 411,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,591,000 after acquiring an additional 133,556 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,394,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,472,000 after acquiring an additional 202,942 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,221,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,956,000 after acquiring an additional 318,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 985,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,420,000 after acquiring an additional 96,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security opened at $56.41 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $56.37.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Gabelli raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $287,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

