Exelon (EXC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.30 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Exelon to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,401,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,076. Exelon has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at $737,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,228,329 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,778,620,000 after purchasing an additional 438,549 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 269.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,440,512 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $485,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072,773 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Exelon by 7.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,055,862 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $470,299,000 after purchasing an additional 813,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305,203 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $405,288,000 after purchasing an additional 197,616 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,553,259 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $372,673,000 after purchasing an additional 275,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

