Exelon (EXC) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Exelon (NYSE:EXC) by 82.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,055,862 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $470,299,000 after buying an additional 813,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305,203 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $405,288,000 after buying an additional 197,616 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,297,053 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $326,987,000 after buying an additional 3,470,082 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,704,703 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $303,642,000 after buying an additional 1,242,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,733,452 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $223,662,000 after buying an additional 1,654,254 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.14. Exelon has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $40.27.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.30 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $948,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

