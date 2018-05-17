Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Exelixis’ first-quarter results were impressive wherein both earnings and sales beat estimates by a wide margin. Demand for Cabometyx grew by approximately 30% sequentially driven by increases in new patient starts and refills for patients already on therapy. We expect sales to get a further boost in 2018 as the drug is now approved for first-line RCC which will increases the eligible patient population for Caobometyx in the United States by approximately 14,000 patients and grab market share from two key drugs — Sutent and Votrient in the first-line RCC market. A potential label expansion for advanced HCC will further boost the growth prospects of the company. However, competition has further stiffened up with the recent approval of Opdivo and Yervoy for the treatment of poor and intermediate risk first-line RCC. A label expansion of Cotellic will also boost the sales. Shares have outperformed the industry in the last twelve months.”

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray reduced their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Exelixis opened at $20.41 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.10. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $21.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 43.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,221,636.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,627 shares of company stock worth $7,675,070 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.