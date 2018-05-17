EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Receives $52.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Leerink Swann set a $67.00 price objective on EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EXACT Sciences opened at $50.96 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.31 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 39,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,719,000.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $187,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,748 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

