Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €27.00 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €27.00 ($32.14) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($46.43) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($44.05) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.30 ($40.83) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($39.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a €36.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.70 ($40.11).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries opened at €31.70 ($37.74) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.88) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($39.25).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.