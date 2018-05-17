Evolus (EOLS) Receives News Impact Score of 0.07

Media stories about Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Evolus earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.479173751956 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

EOLS stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 673,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,717. The firm has a market cap of $346.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93. Evolus has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. analysts expect that Evolus will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOLS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

