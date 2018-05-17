Evolent Health (EVH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Unitedhealth Group Inc sold 3,040,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $41,648,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Seth Blackley sold 64,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,135,336.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,189,994 shares of company stock valued at $44,245,316. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

