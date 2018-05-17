Evgen Pharma (EVG) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Shares of Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) rose 17.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.31). Approximately 2,006,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 867% from the average daily volume of 207,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.26).

EVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.53) price target on shares of Evgen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.53) price target on shares of Evgen Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex for synthesizing and stabilizing the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

