Evertec (EVTC) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $22.00

Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 32604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Evertec from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Evertec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Evertec from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $110.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.96 million. Evertec had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 72.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Evertec by 54,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,887,000 after buying an additional 2,624,269 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 122,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 44,246 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1,168.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 463,761 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 954,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

