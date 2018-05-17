EULAV Asset Management Raises Holdings in HEICO Corp (HEI)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,831 shares during the period. HEICO accounts for approximately 1.4% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in HEICO were worth $29,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 26.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 32,405 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 24.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 41.6% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 52,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEICO opened at $90.14 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HEICO Corp has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $91.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). HEICO had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $404.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.23 million. research analysts anticipate that HEICO Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $118,189.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $173,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,263 shares of company stock valued at $840,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $87.20) on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

