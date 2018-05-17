EULAV Asset Management Has $6.65 Million Stake in British American Tobacco (BTI)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,210 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco opened at $51.68 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6792 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.