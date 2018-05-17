EULAV Asset Management Has $14.08 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $148,492.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,475.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,050.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.91.

Casey’s General Stores opened at $101.51 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $100.67 and a 52-week high of $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.03%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

