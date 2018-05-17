EULAV Asset Management Has $10.54 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group (BX)

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,119,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,246 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 166.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,736 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,462,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,719 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BX. ValuEngine cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of The Blackstone Group opened at $31.29 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 22,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $751,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,052.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 53,037 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,803,788.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,360,439.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 672,000 shares of company stock worth $23,130,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.