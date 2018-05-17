ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 11,164 Shares of Stifel (SF)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Stifel (NYSE:SF) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Stifel by 199.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 722,140 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Stifel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,045,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Stifel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stifel by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,949,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,100,000 after acquiring an additional 208,013 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stifel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,628,000 after acquiring an additional 206,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel alerts:

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Stifel from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stifel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo increased their price objective on shares of Stifel from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $300,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,554.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Ben A. Plotkin sold 9,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $570,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel opened at $59.45 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74. Stifel has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

Stifel (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $750.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.84 million. Stifel had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Stifel will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Stifel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.03%.

Stifel Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.