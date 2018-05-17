ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Avery Dennison (AVY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 217,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $107.89 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 21,134 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $2,495,291.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan C. Miller sold 3,131 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $376,753.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,494.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,963,034 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

