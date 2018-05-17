ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Stock

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 187,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems opened at $52.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

