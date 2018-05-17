ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,103,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,568,000 after acquiring an additional 242,062 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 227,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,476,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,608,000 after acquiring an additional 153,707 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $210.67 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $209.10 and a 52 week high of $211.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $8,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324,159.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

