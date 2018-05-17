Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,767 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $33,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 130.4% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 128.5% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $260,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 130.4% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 66,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $700,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,521.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 54,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $7,687,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,989,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,898 shares of company stock valued at $20,997,769. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies opened at $144.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $142.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

