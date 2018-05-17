Estabrook Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Pfizer (PFE)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.2% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP Sally Susman sold 33,368 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $1,235,617.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,430.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $64,676.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,349 shares of company stock valued at $13,829,340. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.