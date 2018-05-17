ERA (ERA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, ERA has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One ERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub. ERA has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,743.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERA alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003893 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00726624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012476 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00152606 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086798 BTC.

ERA Profile

ERA’s total supply is 6,022,910 coins. ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin . The official website for ERA is www.eranetwork.net . The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ERA

ERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.