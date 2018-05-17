Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2018 Earnings (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2018 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.83 by C$0.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$126.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.00.

CM opened at C$116.77 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$103.84 and a 52 week high of C$124.37.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$119.17 per share, with a total value of C$178,755.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

