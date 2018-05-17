Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hub Group’s Q4 2018 Earnings (HUBG)

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Hub Group in a report released on Sunday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hub Group to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Hub Group stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

