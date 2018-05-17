Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Carmanah Technologies’ FY2018 Earnings (CMH)

Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Carmanah Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Carmanah Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of CMH stock opened at C$4.70 on Thursday. Carmanah Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$4.99.

Carmanah Technologies Company Profile

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

