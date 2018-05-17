Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Matador Resources’ Q2 2018 Earnings (MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities researchers at Capital One cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Capital One analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Capital One also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.16 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Matador Resources stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,028,000 after acquiring an additional 804,173 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,290,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,238,000 after acquiring an additional 628,901 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,191,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,367,000 after buying an additional 24,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,570,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,143,000 after buying an additional 1,176,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,766,000 after buying an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

