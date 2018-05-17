EP Energy (EPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at KLR Group

KLR Group cut shares of EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. KLR Group currently has $3.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EP Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EP Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of EP Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of EP Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of EP Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EP Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.71.

EPE stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. EP Energy has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. EP Energy had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.76 million. equities analysts forecast that EP Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EP Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 203,147 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in EP Energy by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,230,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,830,380 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EP Energy by 66.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 588,381 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in EP Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 137,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in EP Energy by 150.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

