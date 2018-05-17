EP Energy (EPE) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EP Energy earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the energy producer an impact score of 46.5479037095394 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

EP Energy traded up $0.25, hitting $3.25, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 26,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.86. EP Energy has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.76 million. EP Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. sell-side analysts forecast that EP Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EP Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on EP Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on EP Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered EP Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on EP Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EP Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

