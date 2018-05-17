EOG Resources (EOG) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $120.09

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.09 and last traded at $119.98, with a volume of 127674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $146.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 7th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $103,070.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $568,143.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

