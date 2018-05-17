EOG Resources (EOG) Holdings Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,646 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 37,087 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $100,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,404,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $81,570,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 452.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 766,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,741,000 after buying an additional 627,904 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $66,329,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 778,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $84,008,000 after buying an additional 573,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources opened at $121.50 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $120.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 7th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $103,070.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $568,143.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on EOG Resources from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $146.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

